MSDH updates COVID-19 case totals

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and six new deaths.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 2,469, with 82 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

"While most deaths from COVID-19 continue to be in adults over 60, five Mississippians under 50 years old have now also died," MSDH noted on Friday. "Social distancing, staying at home and strong hygiene measures still should be strictly practiced to protect you and others."

MSDH is now advising the general public to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a mask or homemade cloth covering when in public places where a distance of at least 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control offers tips on making, wearing and cleaning your own cloth face covering at the following site: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth...

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for counties in the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 37 (35) 1

» Grenada: 10 (10)

» Lafayette: 28 (26) 1

» Leflore: 43 (32) 4

» Panola: 22 (21) 1

» Quitman: 12 (12)

» Sunflower: 34 (32) 1

» Tallahatchie: 3 (3) ... (Cases were reported March 23, March 24 and April 5.)

» Yalobusha: 11 (11)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.