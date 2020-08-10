From nearly 3,000, top 147 flag designs chosen

After considering nearly 3,000 public flag submissions, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag on Monday narrowed their choices to 147.

View their choices at https://picti.net/X7UB8.

Commission members will rank the top 10 choices, and during the next meeting on Aug. 14, the commissioners will select five flags for final consideration. Those five flags will be placed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) website for public comment.

Each of the upcoming meetings will stream live on the MDAH Facebook page.

For more information, email info@mdah.ms.gov.

IN THE PHOTO: A screenshot from https://picti.net/X7UB8 reveals eight of the proposed state flag designs that made the first cut.