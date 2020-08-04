New order: COVID-19 positives must stay home or risk potential felony jail sentence

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
  • 746 reads
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:46pm

JACKSON — Anyone living in Mississippi who is diagnosed with COVID-19 must immediately isolate at home or face potential fines and/or imprisonment.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs Tuesday afternoon issued a statewide order for the isolation of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, effective immediately.

“We have a lot of COVID activity throughout the state right now, so it is absolutely critical that anyone infected with COVID-19, and not hospitalized, must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 14 days from onset of illness (or from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic),” explained Dobbs.

The failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 (41-3-59) and/or imprisonment for six months. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to five years (41-23-2).  

The following protocols are recommended:

» Persons infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts.

» No visitors should be allowed in the home.

» Stay in a specific room away from others in your home.

» Use a separate bathroom, if available.

» If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a face mask. 

See https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html for guidance on preventing transmission in the home.

Obituaries

Monroe Beardain Sr.
CHARLESTON —Monroe Keith Beardain Sr., age 83, retired machinest, passed away Tuesday, July 28, ,... READ MORE
Mary McCraney
Betty McMullin
Sara Little
James Tribble
Larry Denley