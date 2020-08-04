New order: COVID-19 positives must stay home or risk potential felony jail sentence

JACKSON — Anyone living in Mississippi who is diagnosed with COVID-19 must immediately isolate at home or face potential fines and/or imprisonment.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs Tuesday afternoon issued a statewide order for the isolation of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, effective immediately.

“We have a lot of COVID activity throughout the state right now, so it is absolutely critical that anyone infected with COVID-19, and not hospitalized, must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 14 days from onset of illness (or from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic),” explained Dobbs.

The failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 (41-3-59) and/or imprisonment for six months. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to five years (41-23-2).

The following protocols are recommended:

» Persons infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts.

» No visitors should be allowed in the home.

» Stay in a specific room away from others in your home.

» Use a separate bathroom, if available.

» If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a face mask.

See https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html for guidance on preventing transmission in the home.