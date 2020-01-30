New school board trustee Jackson-Bailey takes office

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
  • 1061 reads
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 8:42pm

District 2 Justice Judge Denise Washington-Lockett (right) swears in new West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees member Sharon Jackson-Bailey (left) on Jan. 14 in Sumner. Jackson-Bailey’s husband, District 2 Constable Clifton Bailey, looks on. Jackson-Bailey, of Webb, was elected last fall to represent Education District 4.  She succeeds Dr. Tracy Mims, also of Webb, who resigned from the post in July.  (Photo by Larry Gordon)

