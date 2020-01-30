New school board trustee Jackson-Bailey takes office

District 2 Justice Judge Denise Washington-Lockett (right) swears in new West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees member Sharon Jackson-Bailey (left) on Jan. 14 in Sumner. Jackson-Bailey’s husband, District 2 Constable Clifton Bailey, looks on. Jackson-Bailey, of Webb, was elected last fall to represent Education District 4. She succeeds Dr. Tracy Mims, also of Webb, who resigned from the post in July. (Photo by Larry Gordon)