New single-day high of 300 COVID-19 cases reported in state

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 7 new deaths.

The 300 cases are the most reported so far in a single day.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 4,274 with 159 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for counties in the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 48 (46) 2

» Grenada: 20 (19)

» Lafayette: 64 (40) 3

» Leflore: 91 (75) 7

» Panola: 35 (30) 2

» Quitman: 13 (13)

» Sunflower: 47 (46) 2

» Tallahatchie: 8 (8) 1 ... Cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1) and April 17 (1). The death was reported April 17.

» Yalobusha: 15 (15)

"County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information," the MSDH noted.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH advises the general public to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a mask or homemade cloth covering when in public places where a distance of at least 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control offers tips on making, wearing and cleaning your own cloth face covering at the following site: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth...

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.