New Webb police chief looks to instill 'hope, faith and love'

WEBB — It is clear from just a brief conversation with recently hired Webb Police Chief Tommy Boykin that he is a religious man.

Boykin, 53, a native of Webb and a graduate of West Tallahatchie High School, has been top cop here since Jan. 14.

With 20 years of experience in law enforcement, he lists an impressive resume.

Boykin was certified professionally through the Mississippi Delta Community College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Moorhead.

He also compiled hours of college credit in criminal justice studies at MDCC, where he worked 18½ years for the campus police department.

A state-certified firearms instructor for Special Emergency Response Training, Boykin has racked up continuing education hours with the FBI and has received specialized training in investigations, leadership skills and bomb threats.

In addition to his campus police experience, Boykin served as lead security officer at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

A resident of the city of Ruleville in Sunflower County, Boykin is an elected official there, representing Ward 1 on the Ruleville Board of Aldermen.

He also is the senior pastor at Christ Belzoni Baptist Church in Belzoni, which helps to explain his law enforcement philosophy.

As Webb police chief, Boykin said he hopes to work with the town’s youth and form a relationship with them and the community.

Boykin told The Sun-Sentinel that, with the help of the people, “Together, we can fight crime and help make Webb a safe environment,” he noted. “I’m trusting in God to give me the ability to build this community on hope, faith and love, and pray that it’s done with the Holy Spirit of God.”

Boykin added, “A town built on injustice will not stand, but if it’s built on righteousness, it will be exalted. That being said, with the mayor and Board of Aldermen, we plan to build our hometown in Jesus’ name.”

Boykin and his wife Diane have six children: daughters Sonia, Schanda, Christie, Shameka and Jewel, and son Alvin.