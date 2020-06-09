No ECF residents, but three staff members, test positive for COVID-19

All long-term care residents of Tallahatchie General Hospital's Extended Care Facility have tested negative for COVID-19, but three staff members did test positive and are under home quarantine.

The results of May 29 testing conducted locally by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) were announced on the TGH/ECF official Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/tallahatchieGH/ — Tuesday morning.

The full statement is as follows:

"Many of you may have heard that the Mississippi State Department of Health is testing all Long Term Care Residents and Staff members for COVID-19 to help slow the spread and eventually reopen Long Term Care Facilities to visitors. As of 06/08/2020, TGH's ECF has received all the results from COVID-19 testing conducted 05/29/2020.

"We are proud to say that ALL OF OUR RESIDENTS tested NEGATIVE. Unfortunately we have 3 staff members that have tested positive and are currently quarantined at home.

"Per State and CDC guidelines – You can call (662) 625-7008 for a daily update after 10am.

"Thank you for your continued prayers and support for the residents and staff at Tallahatchie General Hospital's Extended Care Facility."

MSDH announced Monday morning that, statewide, there were 106 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. An outbreak means there is at least one case among residents or staff.

As of that daily report on Monday, the Health Department confirmed 2,065 cases of COVID-19 among residents of those facilities, and 435 deaths.

A county-by-county list of outbreaks, cases and deaths in long-term care facilities is available at https://www.msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/8578.pdf.