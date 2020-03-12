No surprises in Tuesday's primaries, but March 31 runoff looms in one race

One element missing from Tuesday’s presidential primaries was suspense.

As expected, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden romped in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

In Tallahatchie County, according to unofficial results from the March 10 election, Biden captured 1,367 votes (79%) to lead challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 213 votes (12%).

Biden received 81% of the Democratic votes cast for president in Mississippi Tuesday and also tallied 81% of the party’s votes cast for the race in the six states that held primaries or caucuses on Tuesday.

In Tallahatchie County, Trump received 99.7% of the Republican vote for president, took 98.6% of those cast in Mississippi and a similar percentage elsewhere.

In other results from challenged races appearing on Tallahatchie County ballots:

Democrat

» U.S. Senate:

Mike Espy, 1,600 (93%)

Jensen Bohren, 69 (4%)

Tobey B. Bartee, 43 (3%)

— * —

» U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District:

Bennie G. Thompson, 1,599 (94%)

Sonia Rathburn, 105 (6%)

Republican

» U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District:

Thomas L. Carey, 210 (41%)

Brian Flowers, 171 (33%)

B.C. Hammond, 125 (24%)

Carey and Flowers are headed to a March 31 runoff as the top two vote-getters in their race in Tuesday's Republican primary. Neither received a majority. The winner will advance to face Thompson in November.

Carey is a retired real estate agent who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2014. Flowers is a military veteran who works at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station. The candidate eliminated Tuesday was B.C. Hammond, a volunteer firefighter who has run unsuccessfully for the Mississippi Legislature.