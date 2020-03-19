NOW 50 COVID-19 CASES IN MISSISSIPPI

Fifty (50) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Magnolia State, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday, March 19.

In the MSDH daily public report about the number of of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, the department revealed the following:

New cases reported March 19, 2020

County/Number of cases

DeSoto 1

Forrest 1

Harrison 3

Holmes 1

Jackson 1

Jones 1

Pearl River 3

Smith 1

Walthall 1

Wilkinson 1

Winston 1

Yazoo 1

Total 16

All Mississippi cases to date, March 19, 2020

County/Number of cases

Bolivar 2

Coahoma 2

Copiah 2

DeSoto 2

Forrest 4

Hancock 2

Harrison 7

Hinds 6

Holmes 1

Jackson 2

Jones 1

Leflore 4

Madison 1

Monroe 1

Pearl River 7

Perry 1

Smith 1

Walthall 1

Wilkinson 1

Winston 1

Yazoo 1

Total 50

The (Batesville) Panolian also reported Thursday morning, March 19, that the Panola County Emergency Operations director was notified by MSDH of the first positive coronavirus case in Panola County. If accurate, that information probably will be reflected in the MSDH statewide report on Friday, March 20.