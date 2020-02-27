NWCC endowment honors Sheriff Jimmy Fly, wife

The Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation has announced that the Sheriff Jimmy and Mary Fly Endowment has been established by friends of the couple.

A lifelong resident of Charleston, Jimmy Fly Jr. is the son of Jimmy Dale Fly Sr. and Ann Reynolds, both of Charleston.

A graduate of Strider Academy, he went on to earn his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Northwest Mississippi Community College, followed by a bachelor’s degree in social justice and criminology and a bachelor’s degree in commercial aviation from Delta State University.

While attending Delta State, Fly began working part time as a deputy for the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office. Following graduation, he briefly worked as an aviation instructor before a sluggish economy and a lack of airline jobs forced flying to take a backseat.

He graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in 2011, marrying his wife that same year, and began working full time as a deputy for the Sheriff’s Office. He continued in that position until he was elected justice court judge for Tallahatchie County in 2015. At that time, he also attended and graduated from the Mississippi Fire Academy, working for the Grenada Fire Department and the Batesville Fire Department until he was appointed sheriff of Tallahatchie County in August 2018. He was formally elected to the post in 2019.

Fly, whose wife proudly refers to him as a “jack-of-all-trades,” is a member of the Charleston Rotary Club, Charleston Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE). Additionally, Fly serves as a volunteer firefighter for both the Springhill Volunteer Fire Department and the Charleston Fire Department.

The scholarship will benefit a student from Tallahatchie County, which holds deep meaning for Fly and his wife.

“Being able to help people right down the road, it’s hard to explain,” he said. “I was born there, and never really have left. I want to see it do well, and I want to try to make it better.”

Mary Fly, originally of Grenada, is the daughter of Tracy Pitcher and Kimberly Pullen, both of Charleston. She graduated from Charleston High School, and briefly attended Holmes Community College before transferring to Delta State, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She earned both a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and her Gifted Certificate from the University of Mississippi.

Mary Fly began her teaching career at Charleston Elementary School, where she taught for seven years. She is now in her second year of teaching intellectually gifted students in fourth and sixth grades in the South Panola School District through the district’s Merit classes.

She also holds an endorsement in administration, and is currently working on an education specialist degree through Delta State.

Mary Fly is also a lifetime member of CARE as well as a board member.

The endowment came as a surprise to the couple, with the effort to raise the necessary funds spearheaded by David Hargett, a member of the Northwest Board of Trustees and a Charleston native.

“I have been very impressed with all that Jimmy and his wife have accomplished,” Hargett said. “I encouraged other friends of theirs to consider contributing to the endowment, which will help many students from Tallahatchie County attend Northwest. I want to thank all who have contributed. Go Rangers!”

The couple have a four-year-old son named Denman. The family attends First United Methodist Church in Charleston.

The scholarship will be awarded to students from Tallahatchie County, with preference going to those who are children of a first responder or educator. Students who receive the scholarship must maintain a 2.5 GPA during their time at Northwest.

For more information on Foundation scholarships or to contribute to the Sheriff Jimmy and Mary Fly Endowment, contact the Foundation Office at 662-560-1103.