Oakland crash claims one life

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 4:20pm

OAKLAND — A Hernando woman was killed in a three-vehicle accident Thursday night near here.

Sgt. Marvin N. Baird Sr., public affairs officer for Troop E of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said the accident occurred at approximately 10:39 p.m.

A 2002 Pontiac Monte Carlo driven by Christy N. Watkins, 28, of Hernando, was traveling westbound on Mississippi 32 east of I-55 when she entered into the eastbound lane, colliding with a 2007 Cadillac Escalade driven by Carlos M. Guzman, 47, of Oakland, and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Erica N. Raines, 37, of Water Valley, noted Baird.

As a result of the crash, Watkins was killed, while Guzman and Raines suffered "moderate" injuries, Baird said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

