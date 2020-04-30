Officials say local COVID-19 rules, curfews still in effect

By order of Gov. Tate Reeves, the state of Mississippi on Monday relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions — permitting, for example, some nonessential retail businesses around the state to open.

However, Tallahatchie County officials stress that the rules and regulations of local governing bodies remain in place.

The county, and the municipalities of Charleston, Tutwiler and Webb, all adopted sweeping measures, including curfews, in late March to help slow the local spread of the novel coronavirus disease. Reeves’ latest executive order does not change those rules.

On March 23, Charleston city leaders embraced special regulations and imposed a general curfew from 8 o’clock each night until 6 o’clock the next morning; prohibited loitering on parking lots, at car washes and on the streets of the city; and ruled that church services and other gatherings could continue only if they involved 10 or fewer people who practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet apart.

“Everything that was stated in the order that we initially adopted is still the same,” Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “No curfew has been lifted, no restaurants, barbershops or any nonessential businesses have been allowed to reopen.”

Smith said everything will “remain in place, as is, until further notice.”

Tutwiler Mayor Nichole Harris-Rosebud said Tuesday all of that municipality’s virus measures, including a curfew identical to Charleston’s, are “still in effect for right now.”

Harris-Rosebud added, “We will reevaluate as the direction of the governor and county change.”

Town of Webb COVID-19 regulations, including a curfew from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., remain in effect, Webb Mayor Tracy Mims noted.

In a Monday video message posted on social media, Mims warned town residents to remain diligent and to not be confused by the state’s relaxation of any restrictions.

“That does not mean that the virus is gone,” he said. “There is no cure for the virus. There is no vaccination for the virus. We must continue to protect ourselves and protect our loved ones.”

Mims admonished residents to continue practicing social distancing guidelines, to refrain from gathering in groups of more than 10 and to wear face masks.

Smith, too, said, “We strongly encourage all of the city of Charleston residents to wear facial masks and take protective measures when going out in public.”

The town of Sumner did not adopt special COVID-19 regulations, Police Chief Maurice Brooks said Tuesday.

— * —

Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves replaced his previous stay-at-home order with a self-titled “Safer at Home” order.

“This disease has not hit every American fairly. And the economic damage has not hit every American fairly,” the governor noted. “Wall Street and Hollywood will be fine. Mississippi small businesses and workers are not. That’s who has been asked to shoulder the country’s burden. It’s not fair, and it’s not right. We are starting to reopen our economy. It’s not a light switch that only goes on and off. It’s a dimmer. We can take measured steps to make life better.”

Reeves said reopening the state’s economy is being done “methodically and cautiously.”

Among key changes in Reeves’ latest order, health care professionals and facilities may resume performing elective medical and dental procedures and surgeries.

Many businesses previously closed may reopen as long as they abide by certain protective guidelines, such as limiting the number of customers to no more than 50% of store capacity and making hand sanitizer available to customers upon entry.

In the order, Reeves still encourages Mississippians to stay at home unless they need to leave for essential activities or essential travel, such as caring for someone in the vulnerable population, getting food or necessary supplies, or going to work.

Vulnerable people, inclu-ding elderly individuals (age 65 or older, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines), are instructed to continue sheltering in place to protect their health. Other vulnerable people who are encouraged to stay at home are those with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and those whose immune systems have been compromised by chemotherapy for cancer or any other medical condition.

All businesses and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to continue allowing their employees to work from home or telework to all extent possible.

Social distancing guidelines of maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and avoiding groups of 10 or more, are still in effect.

Social and other nonessential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people must be canceled or rescheduled.

Movie theaters, museums and businesses such as salons, barbershops and gyms will remain closed.

In most cases where state law is less strict than local law — for instance, Reeves’ order permits bars to open for drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery service while the city of Charleston’s COVID-19 regulations required bars and nightclubs to “cease all operations” as of March 23 and to remain closed “until further notice” — the municipality’s regulations dominate.