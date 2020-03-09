One in custody after fatal shooting Monday afternoon

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
  6096 reads
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 3:57pm

WEBB — Officials are holding a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the Goose Pond subdivision near here.

"We have a suspect in custody," said Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly, who noted that the individual, whom he declined to identify, has not been formally charged.

The person was taken into custody "within 30 minutes," Fly added.

The shooting, which Fly said happened outside a First Street residence, was reported to authorities at 1:26 p.m. 

Fly said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist his office with the shooting.

The Sun-Sentinel is awaiting the release of information about the deceased.

This is a developing story.

