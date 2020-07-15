Ongoing investigation by state, local officials leads to multiple arrests in Tallahatchie County

JACKSON – On Tuesday, July 14, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and officers with the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department, served state indictments on eight individuals charged with distributing methamphetamine and marijuana in Mississippi.

MBN, with assistance from the two local law enforcement agencies, in 2019 began identifying individuals suspected of distributing methamphetamine and marijuana within Tallahatchie County and the surrounding areas.

MBN agents were able to make multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine from these individuals in Tallahatchie County.

“I would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the city of Charleston and the deputies for their assistance and hard work which led to these arrests,” said Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly. “Agencies like MBN are a huge asset to the state, especially smaller rural agencies like Tallahatchie County, and are greatly appreciated.”

Additional indictments are possible as the case remains under investigation by MBN.