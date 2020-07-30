Pair of Charleston men indicted in October murder

A Tallahatchie County grand jury recently named Rodderick D. Johnson in a five-count indictment charging him with capital murder, conspiracy, attempted aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling and shooting into a vehicle.

Johnson, 21, of 702 W. Main St., Charleston, is charged in connection with the Oct. 29, 2019, shooting death of Robert Earl Holmes, 25, of 19 Nell St., Charleston.

Holmes was gunned down on Marshall Street Extended.

If found guilty, Johnson could be sentenced to life on the murder charge and up to 36 years on the other counts.

In the same case, the grand jury indicted Harold Depree Kuykendall, 47, of 15 Marshall Road, Charleston, on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Holmes’ death. If found guilty, Kuykendall could face from 20 years to life.

In other grand jury action, the following were named in indictments, according to records on file at the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston:

» Eric Sean Heafner, 41, address unavailable, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

» Steven M. Toliver, 49, of 349 Ruffin Dr., Sardis, on a charge of burglary of a building other than a dwelling, in connection with an October 2019 break-in at a local store

» Lavon Q. Gipson, 37, of 345 Kershaw St., Grenada, on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime and for taking away a motor vehicle

» Shaniquish M. Young, 22, of 345 Kershaw St., Grenada, on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime and for taking away a motor vehicle

» Lesidrick Montell Carter, 33, address unavailable, on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a June 13, 2020, incident in which he allegedly struck another man with a pistol

» Eric B. Smith, 21, of 786 Tallahatchie Road, Tillatoba, on a charge of first-degree arson in a Dec. 12, 2019, fire at a Charleston house

» Shaniqua R. Gipson, 39, of 215 Elizabeth St., Charleston, on a charge of aggravated domestic violence in connection with the Nov. 11, 2019, knife stabbing of a man

» Anthony L. Davis, 23, of 614 W. Magnolia St., Charleston, on a charge of felony fleeing from a Charleston police officer during an April 28, 2020, incident in which he allegedly failed to stop his vehicle for the officer

» Yarael Adante Jackson, 34, of 281 N. Creek Road, Charleston, on a charge of felony fleeing from a Charleston police officer on April 28, 2020

» Patrick Anthony Hankins Jr., 25, of 631 Main St., Charleston, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm

» William Whitfield Holly, 34, of 47 Marshall Road Extended, on a charge of burglary of a building other than a dwelling in connection with a November 2019 break-in at a store building

» Marcus L. Fane, 34, of 491 Mt. Olive Road, Tillatoba, on a charge of possession of cocaine, 2 grams or more but less than 10 grams

» Brandon Tyler Whitten, 24, of 588 Whitten Road, Cascilla, on a charge of receiving stolen property

» Mollie Amanda Britt, 38, of 1473 Mt. Olivet Road, Batesville, on a charge of sale of marijuana, more than 30 grams but less than 1 kilogram, within 1,500 feet of a school, which triggers the Mississippi Controlled Substance Enhancement Statute. That statute imposes enhanced, or harsher, penalties for those convicted of selling a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a public or private elementary, vocational or secondary school