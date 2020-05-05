Panola among counties set for mobile COVID-19 testing

JACKSON — Residents of Panola, Benton and Jasper counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others that were scheduled for this week, previously announced in Adams, Attala, Noxubee, Claiborne, Desoto, Neshoba, Monroe and Clarke counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing site for Friday, May 8:

• Panola County: Panola Civic Center, 290 Civic Center Drive, Batesville

The newest testing sites for Saturday, May 9:

• Benton County: Benton County Courthouse, 190 Ripley Ave., Ashland

• Jasper County: Jasper County EMA, 37 W. Eighth Ave., Bay Springs

Previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, May 6:

• Desoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

• Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 1200 Highway 15 North, Philadelphia

The previously announced testing site for Thursday, May 7:

• Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

The previously announced testing site for Friday, May 8:

• Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 4, a total 1,459 people at 44 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 3,551 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 5,010 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call 601-496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.