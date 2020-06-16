Parents who plan to home-school children reminded to get certificate

Any parents interested in home schooling their children this next school term are reminded that state law requires them to obtain a certificate of enrollment.

With the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, some observers believe that more parents than usual will home-school their children during the 2020-21 school year.

LaWanda Powell, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) school attendance officer for Tallahatchie County, said she hopes anyone planning to home-school will apply for a certificate of enrollment — one is required for each home-schooled child — as soon as possible.

"During the summertime, people normally would call me and I would be the one to give it to them," Powell said, explaining that COVID-19 and an inoperative phone line have made her inaccessible this summer. "I'm concerned about the parents."

Powell said anyone interested in home schooling should contact Allison Crain, MDE North Division supervisor for school attendance officers, at 662-513-6206.

Crain is stationed in Oxford, Powell noted.