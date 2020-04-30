Pizza, Pizza (and more Pizza) given to health care workers

As a gesture of appreciation to health care workers and other staff on the Tallahatchie General Hospital campus, a group of “men on a mission” gave away 125 pizzas there Monday.

Wearing T-shirts bearing the biblical admonition, “It is more blessed to give than to receive,” several members of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church near Charleston presented the hot pies.

Terry Brown, a deacon at the church, said the idea originated with him, and he and others footed the bill, the cost of which he politely declined to mention.

“A couple of my friends and family pitched in to help out,” he noted.

In addition to the more than 10-dozen large pizzas — beef, cheese, Italian sausage and pepperoni from Little Caesars in Batesville — Brown said the donation included paper plates and canned drinks.

Brown, who said he has relatives working on the hospital campus, including a cousin, Yunikia Haywood, who helped with Monday’s lunchtime distribution, noted that the gift is merely a token.

“With the COVID-19 virus going on, we just wanted to give back and let the staff — doctors, nurses and everybody who helps the elderly and the sick — know that we appreciate them, we are thinking about them here in Charleston, Mississippi, and we thank them,” stated Brown.

He added that he hopes the gift is “an inspiration to the people to let them know that at a time of need, we need to come together as one.”

Jim Blackwood, CEO of Tallahatchie General Hospital and Extended Care Facility, said the donation of pizzas — a feast for the 122 workers on the clock at that time in the hospital, nursing home and adjacent Charleston Clinic — is one of many gifts that the local medical facilities have received during the ongoing pandemic.

For instance, Charleston First Presbyterian Church donated a big homemade batch of cupcakes on Monday.

“We are so appreciative for these kind and thoughtful gestures and support,” Blackwood said. “The strength of TGH has always been our dedicated and talented staff, and for our community to show their support for them during this difficult time is so meaningful in terms of morale. We are blessed to have such dedicated employees and a community that supports their efforts.”

IN THE PHOTO: From left, Alfred Hankins, Akeem Brown, deacon Terry Brown, Tracy Truly and Yunikia Haywood prepare to unload and deliver a donation of 125 pizzas at Tallahatchie General Hospital Monday morning. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)