Plans revealed for 'private' Charleston High School graduation on May 22

Seniors at Charleston High School will get to participate in a formal graduation ceremony, but it will be one unlike any other the school has experienced.

The East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to approve the commencement plan submitted at that time by Superintendent Darron Edwards.

"In a collective effort to commemorate the Class of 2020, we have collected data (survey) from parents, leaders and, most importantly, the students of the graduating Class of 2020 to hear their voices and opinions," Edwards noted in a written document presented to school board members. "As the superintendent, I have personally communicated with a significant [number of] students individually, in small groups and via video conferences. In addition, we have collected data from all seniors. After reviewing all the feedback, the students overwhelmingly decided with more than 95% voted ... that a private ceremony with social distancing guidelines was desired."

The plan calls for graduation to be held on Friday, May 22 — the date originally set before the start of the school year — at the usual venue, the Morgan Freeman Auditorium on the CHS campus.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will deliver speeches, and the ceremony will include "all [other] segments of a traditional graduation," Edwards noted.

Each student who has met the qualifications will receive a diploma or certificate, as usual.

That is pretty much where the similarities to past graduations end.

For starters, graduation usually is a late-evening and nighttime mass event with the school's auditorium packed with nervous graduating seniors, beaming parents and other well-wishers, and school officials.

The 2020 commencement exercises will get underway at 9 a.m. and will conclude "after every senior has received his high school diploma." That process is expected to take several hours.

Because of the novel coronavirus, this year's graduation ceremony will be more intimate. Edwards, in fact, refers to it as a "private graduation."

Each graduating senior and his or her maximum of four guests will enter the auditorium's front doors, one party at a time, and walk to the stage area to receive their diploma. Afterward, that senior and his entourage will exit the building through a side door adjacent to the school's cafeteria and staff parking lot, near St. Charles Street.

More precise details about the order and execution of the pomp and circumstance will be shared directly with students and others who will be participating in the event.

Safety is the top priority.

"As a district, we will implement all safety-specific guidelines as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Edwards' document continued.

All students and participants will be required to wear a face mask and gloves at all times inside the auditorium. "No exceptions," said Edwards. "We will strictly enforce this safety measure."

Social distancing (6 feet of separation between each person) will also be strictly enforced, Edwards noted.

Instead of a seated crowd of hundreds of live onlookers, the comings and goings of graduates, and the speeches and remarks by other participants, will be witnessed by a handful of people within a practically empty auditorium.

However, the entire ceremony will be captured by still photography and live video recording shared publicly soon after the event.

"A professional photographer will document and capture each student walking across the stage during this special moment with their diploma," Edwards said in the document.

The recorded video will be made available for virtual public viewing on the district's website, Facebook page and YouTube "shortly after the professional videographer has edited and uploaded the video to the district website," he added.

He said the school district will purchase a copy of the video and graduation photos.

In closing, Edwards said he is viewing prospects for the upcoming ceremonies "optimistically," while expressing appreciation for the public's "support, patience, prayers and special consideration" in helping the Charleston High School Class of 2020 to experience a successful graduation.

One bonus of this year's graduation is that "all senior graduation expenses" will be covered by the school district, according to Edwards' document.

IN THE PHOTO: The Morgan Freeman Auditorium on the campus of Charleston High School — the setting for May 22 graduation — is visible in the background of this photo from May 15, 2020. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)