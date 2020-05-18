Post-graduation parade planned in Charleston on Friday

The city of Charleston will facilitate a parade of vehicles for the Charleston High School Class of 2020 after Friday's graduation ceremonies at the school have concluded.

Mayor Sedrick Smith announced the plan Monday, saying it was Charleston Police Chief Justin Gammage who recommended the parade as a way for the general public to honor the graduates.

"After all they've gone through, I think this is the least we can do," Smith agreed.

Friday's commencement exercises are scheduled to get underway at 8:15 a.m. in the Morgan Freeman Auditorium at CHS. The ceremonies are private and closed to the general public.

Students will graduate on a staggered schedule, one party at a time, according to plans announced last week by East Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Dr. Darron Edwards.

Smith said the parade will be held "after graduation, but no later than 12 noon."

The mayor said the procession of vehicles bearing the graduates will leave the CHS auditorium traveling south on Cossar Avenue, turn right (west) onto George Payne Cossar Blvd. and, finally, make one loop around the Tallahatchie County Courthouse before disbursing.

Anyone who gathers along the parade route to salute the graduates is reminded that in a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city of Charleston requires a face mask be worn at all times when in public. In addition, it is advised that social distancing guidelines of 6 feet of separation be followed.