Presidential primaries set for Tuesday, March 10

UPDATE: Although Tuesday's March 10 Democratic primary ballots will list 10 presidential candidates, seven have dropped out.

The latest to quit the race are Michael Bloomberg, on Wednesday, March 4, and Elizabeth Warren, on Thursday, March 5.

Remaining Democratic candidates for president (among those listed on local ballots next week) are Joseph R. Biden, Tulsi Gabbard and Bernie Sanders.

Original story:

The Democratic and Republican primaries for president will be next Tuesday, March 10.

All Tallahatchie County precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for voting.

On the Democratic side, 10 presidential candidates are featured on local ballots, but half of them have dropped out of the race. Remaining candidates are Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Democrats will choose from Tobey Bernard Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy.

Longtime 2nd Congressional District U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson is opposed on the Democratic ticket by Sonia Rathburn.

Incumbent Democrat Benjamin “Sykes” Sturdivant is unopposed for Yazoo-Mississippi Delta Levee Board.

On the Republican ballot, incumbent President Donald J. Trump is opposed by Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Bill Weld.

Incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith is unopposed for U.S. Senate.

Three Republicans are seeking Thompson’s 2nd District U.S. House seat: Thomas L. Carey, Brian Flowers and B.C. Hammond.

Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 7, to facilitate last-minute, in-person absentee voting.

This year’s general election will be Nov. 3.