Record 1,031 new COVID-19 cases identified in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday announced a record 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 deaths.

It is the first time since the pandemic began that the one-day total exceeded the one-thousand mark in the Magnolia State.

Also, the number of Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 hit a new plateau, 711. Another 270 people are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 and are awaiting test results for positive verification.

MSDH noted that 45 of the new cases, and 6 of the new deaths, were among residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living properties.

Ten additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tallahatchie County, bringing the total to 166, with 4 deaths.

The latest daily report is based on statistics compiled by the Health Department during a 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

"This is a critical time as we work together to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19," MSDH noted in a statement. "Social distancing and face coverings are urgently recommended in all public situations as effective measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission."

As of Friday's report, since March 11 there have been 34,622 positive cases of the virus and 1,215 deaths statewide.

MSDH presumes that 22,167 Mississippians have recovered from the illness, a figure that is updated weekly.

Friday’s reported COVID-19 case totals for Tallahatchie and area counties were as follows, with the previous day’s figures in parenthesis and the number of deaths listed in bold:

» Coahoma: 219 (215) 6

» Grenada: 569 (535) 8

» Lafayette: 464 (437) 4

» Leflore: 528 (522) 56

» Panola: 432 (399) 6

» Quitman: 97 (89) 1

» Sunflower: 470 (452) 8

» Tallahatchie: 178 (166) 4

» Yalobusha: 202 (193) 8

For more statistics, visit www.healthyms.com/ covid-19.