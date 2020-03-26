Reported COVID-19 cases in Mississippi nearing 500

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday morning reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, including the first cases in the counties of Benton (1), Lauderdale (3), Quitman (2) and Yalobusha (3).

The state total now stands at 485, with five deaths, four of which were recorded yesterday. The number of cases is based on information reported by 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. MSDH does not disclose gender, age or other information about persons testing positive.

State health officials say that the marked increase in the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases coincides with expanded testing statewide.

"We look forward to even more widespread testing as time goes by, which will identify larger numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, helping to better track and control this outbreak," MSDH reported in a Thursday morning news release.

All five deaths to date have been among Mississippians age 60 or older, a reminder that strong protective measures are important for this age group, say officials.

All individuals who have died also had underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to serious complications from the coronavirus.

The gender and age ranges of deaths reported thus far include: Hancock County, male, age 60-65; Holmes County, male, age 60-65; Webster County, male, age 65-70; Tunica County, female, age 75-80; and Wilkinson County, male, age 85-90. In four of the five cases, patients were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. The woman was in a long-term care facility.

Among area counties, MSDH listed the following number of confirmed cases in each:

» Coahoma: 17

» Grenada: 2

» Lafayette: 10

» Leflore: 13

» Panola: 4

» Quitman: 2

» Sunflower: 4

» Tallahatchie: 2

» Yalobusha: 3

MSDH notes that county case numbers may change slightly when their investigation of patients finds more accurate information on their county of residence.

More detailed information about COVID-19 in the state, including county-by-county case statistics, preventive steps to take and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

If you have questions about COVID-19, visit the MSDH Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline at 877-978-6453