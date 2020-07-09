Republican caucuses, convention set for Saturday

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
  139 reads
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 3:06pm

The Tallahatchie County Republican precinct caucuses and convention will be held on Saturday, July 11, according to Jerrerico Chambers, secretary of the local Republican County Committee.

Chambers said the caucuses will get underway at 10 a.m., and that caucus participants should report to their respective voting precinct.

The county convention is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston.

Chambers said COVID-19 safety practices are strongly recommended for every venue on Saturday.

“We are asking everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” he explained.

