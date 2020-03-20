Resource available for helping young children learn at home

The Mississippi Early Learning Alliance has developed a resource guide for families and caregivers to use while schools in the state are shut down due to COVID-19.

The guide is titled, "Making the Most of It: Out-of-School-Time Family & Caregiver Free Resources."

According to a description on the MELA website, "The more children have positive adult interactions and meaningful play opportunities, the stronger their brains grow! During this uncertain time, we've scoured the internet for the best stay-at-home learning FREE resources for parents, grandparents, and any caregivers wanting to use at-home time for fun AND learning. It's targeted for children 2-8."

Added Biz Harris, MELA director of communications and operations, "The guide has a mixture of links to free child-centered games, videos, songs, podcasts, activities and e-books, plus a list of places to get quality (but easy to do!) adult-led activities and lessons so that all levels of engagement and learning are encouraged! It tells you the recommended age group for each and the topics covered."

The guide is available for free printing or download here.