Reward offered in search for Parchman escapee

JACKSON — A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Mississippi State Penitentiary escapee Arthur Lestrick (pictured), the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) has announced.

Lestrick, 40, was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28. He is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County. He was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009.

Lestrick, MDOC #R4429, is a medium-complexioned black male of small build with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 140 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Lestrick’s whereabouts should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200; 601-573-5720; or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers, or go to www.P3tips.com .