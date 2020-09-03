School board incumbent draws challenger

A West Tallahatchie school board member is being challenged in her bid for re-election.

Cora B. Hooper, the incumbent in Education District 5, a seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees, qualified Tuesday to seek another term. By then, she already had an opponent.

Ikema “Ike” Olive, 40, of 5986 Sharkey Road, Charleston, filed qualifying papers Monday morning.

Olive hopes to unseat Hooper, 64, of 1377 Apex Dr., Glendora, in the Nov. 3 general election. Hooper presently serves as secretary of the school board.

Only hours remain for anyone to add their name to the list of school board candidates, as the qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Donna Jo Taylor, the incumbent in Education District 10, a position on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees, had not filed for re-election.

Members of both the East and West Tallahatchie school districts’ five-person boards of trustees serve staggered five-year terms, with one seat in each school district coming up for election every fall.

There is no qualifying fee for school board, but prospective candidates must file with the circuit clerk’s office a Qualifying Statement of Intent along with a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters within their respective education district.

Properly formatted petition forms are available from the circuit clerk’s offices in Charleston and Sumner.