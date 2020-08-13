School board qualifying period off to quiet start

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had filed to seek either of two school board seats that will be on some local ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, according to Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal.

Members of the East and West Tallahatchie school districts’ five-member boards of trustees serve staggered five-year terms, with one seat in each district coming up for election every fall.

This year’s election will feature trustee posts in Education District 5, a seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees presently held by Cora Hooper, and Education District 10, a seat on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees occupied by Donna Jo Taylor.

Although there is no qualifying fee for school board, candidates must file a Qualifying Statement of Intent and gather on a petition, 50 signatures from registered voters living in their respective education district.

Properly formatted petition forms are available from the circuit clerk’s offices in Charleston and Sumner.

The qualifying period for school board opened Aug. 5, and the qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

For more information, contact the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston at 647-8758 or in Sumner at 375-8515.