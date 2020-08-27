School board seats draw some nibbles

As of Tuesday (Aug. 25), no one had qualified to seek either of two school board seats that will be on some local ballots this fall, but the posts are beginning to draw interest.

“A few people have picked up [qualifying] forms,” Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal said Tuesday afternoon.

The qualifying deadline is fast approaching, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

Members of both the East and West Tallahatchie school districts’ five-person boards of trustees serve staggered five-year terms, with one seat in each school district coming up for election every fall.

This year’s election will feature trustee posts in Education District 5, a seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees presently held by Cora Hooper, and Education District 10, a seat on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees occupied by Donna Jo Taylor.

There is no qualifying fee for school board, but candidates must file a Qualifying Statement of Intent and gather on a petition, 50 signatures from registered voters living in their respective education district.

Properly formatted petition forms are available from the circuit clerk’s office.

For more information about the school board seats, which will appear on general election ballots in the respective education districts, contact the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston at 647-8758 or in Sumner at 375-8515.