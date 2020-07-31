Severe thunderstorm watch issued; high winds, flash flooding possible

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, for 34 counties in Mississippi, including Tallahatchie and all adjacent counties.

Damaging winds and localized flash flooding will be possible.

The Mississippi counties included are Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, COAHOMA, Copiah, GRENADA, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, LAFAYETTE, Leake, LEFLORE, Madison, Montgomery, PANOLA, QUITMAN, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, SUNFLOWER, TALLAHATCHIE, Warren, Washington, Webster, YALOBUSHA and Yazoo.

A severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.