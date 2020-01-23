Sharkey-Hampton Lake VFD protecting again

After a period of dormancy, the Sharkey-Hampton Lake Volunteer Fire Department was recently reorganized and conducted a celebration in honor of the rebirth. Pictured are members of the fire department. From left are Chief Marcus Flowers, Andreus Olive, Tony Hatten, Lyndon Murry, Reginald Hill, Andre Redd, Jamario Housley, Melvin Jackson, Henry Williams, safety officer R. B. Hill, safety officer and Sumner Sheriff’s Office dispatcher William McClellan, Melvin Hill, Assistant Chief Felix Morris and Coredall Murry. Not pictured are Tracy Williams and secretary Latrenda Bounds. Chief Flowers expressed appreciation to several people, including Tallahatchie County Fire Coordinator Linnie Maples, Captain Shaun Byrd of the Greenwood Fire Department and Chief Melvin Hilson of the Webb Fire Department, for their training efforts; as well as Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly and District 4 Supervisor Marcus Echols, for their support. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)