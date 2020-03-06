Signs of spring are all around

Slowly greening grass, hillsides painted with brightly colored jonquils and budding trees of many hues are some of the signs that spring is on the way to Tallahatchie County.

Pictured above, Bradford pear trees virtually glow in the morning sun on the west side of the Charleston High School campus on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The weather forecast for next week calls for daily high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s, with nighttime lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The calendar shows that the first official day of spring is not until Friday, March 20, but clearly the season of rebirth is already signaling a triumphant entry.

(Photo by Clay McFerrin)