SILVER ALERT issued for missing Grenada man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Howard Elisha Buice of Grenada, in Grenada County.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 177 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, blue jeans and two different brown shoes. One of his shoes was slip-on and one was lace-up.

He was last seen Monday, Aug. 3, at about 9:10 p.m. traveling north on Interstate 55 near exit 208 in Grenada County.

Howard Elisha Buice is believed to be in a white, 2012, Ford F-150, with a beige strip at the bottom bearing a Mississippi tag of GA13314.

Family members say Howard Elisha Buice suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Howard Elisha Buice, contact Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

This article was revised due to updated information from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reflecting a change in the vehicle's color.