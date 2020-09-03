Splish-splashing away

Despite a predicted 2-4 inches of rain from the remnants of what once was Category 4 Hurricane Laura, much of Tallahatchie County remained relatively dry late last week.

Several counties in northwest Mississippi, including Tallahatchie, were placed under tornado and flash flood watches late Thursday as then Tropical Storm Laura swept up through Arkansas.

Laura had roared ashore near the Louisiana-Texas state line last Thursday as the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in at least a century. Six deaths were blamed on the storm.

In Mississippi, only Adams, Sunflower, Warren and Wayne counties reported any damage from the tropical system, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday.

Peak wind gusts exceeded 40 mph across the western part of the state, and an EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Lafayette County just northeast of Oxford, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.

IN THE PHOTO: A Ford pickup truck splashes through standing water on West Main Street in Charleston recently after brief but heavy rainfall caused some minor flash flooding in the area. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)