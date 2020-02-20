Square Drugs marks official opening in Charleston

Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith uses an oversized pair of scissors to perform the honors during Friday morning’s ceremonial ribbon-cutting and official grand opening of Square Drugs on North Court Square in Charleston.

Pictured at the event (from left) are Connie McCool, Justin Gammage, Melissa Rodgers, Lloyd Sandifer, Jones Sandifer, pharmacist-owner Angela Bailey Rowsey, Brenda Turner, Victoria Rowsey, Mike Fox, Smith, Marie Dally, Eric Brown, Vanisha Powell, Ingrid Keglar and Rosanne Brown.

After the ceremony, cake and other refreshments were served inside the pharmacy, located adjacent to Regions Bank. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)