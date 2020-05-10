State’s COVID-19 cases reach 9,501

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday, May 10, reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 9 new deaths.

MSDH noted that 50 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and that there are now 110 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in those facilities. An outbreak means there is one or more case among residents or staff.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 9,501, with 430 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in Tallahatchie County remained unchanged at 12. Tallahatchie has no outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

MSDH presumes that 4,421 persons infected with the virus in Mississippi have recovered, as of a May 3 report. (MSDH updates this number weekly.) The figure includes people never hospitalized who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in 14 days or more. It also includes cases in which there was a known hospitalization, or hospitalization was unknown, and it has been 21 days or more since the case tested positive.

The reported COVID-19 case totals for area counties as of 6 p.m. Saturday are as follow, with the previous day’s totals in parenthesis and the number of COVID-19 related deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 71 (71) 3

» Grenada: 51 (47) 2

» Lafayette: 98 (98) 3

» Leflore: 185 (185) 18

» Panola: 43 (43) 2

» Quitman: 17 (16)

» Sunflower: 63 (63) 3

» Tallahatchie: 12 (12) 1

» Yalobusha: 31 (30)

Tallahatchie County’s positive cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1), April 24 (2) and May 2 (1). The death was reported April 17.

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

A face mask need not be of the retail variety. A T-shirt, small towel or scarf folded and fastened with two rubber bands will work, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should:

• fit snugly against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for breathing with no restriction

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC offers additional tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained a typographical error that indicated 11 deaths in Tallahatchie County.