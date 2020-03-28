State’s COVID-19 death toll at 13

Saturday morning, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi identified by testing from the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers.

Five new deaths have also been confirmed, in DeSoto, Lee, Perry, Sunflower and Tippah counties.

The state total of cases now stands at 663, with 13 deaths.

The latest reported case totals for the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 18 (18)

» Grenada: 2 (2)

» Lafayette: 11 (11)

» Leflore: 15 (13)

» Panola: 4 (4)

» Quitman: 4 (3)

» Sunflower: 7 (5) 1

» Tallahatchie: 2 (2)

» Yalobusha: 3 (3)

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.