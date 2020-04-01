State COVID-19 cases top 1,000

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:15am

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, identified by statewide testing, and two new deaths.

The COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed in Holmes and Humphreys counties.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,073, with 22 deaths.  MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

"Hospitalization and death from COVID-19 infection is more likely if you have a long-term health problem like high blood pressure or diabetes," MSDH noted in a news release.  "If you have a chronic condition, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely, and strictly follow health precautions of social distancing, isolation and hygiene."

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 22  (21)

» Grenada: 3  (3)

» Lafayette: 15  (15)  1

» Leflore: 20  (19)  1

» Panola: 8  (7)  1

» Quitman: 4  (3)   

» Sunflower: 12  (11)  1

» Tallahatchie: 2  (2)

» Yalobusha: 6  (6)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.

