State COVID-19 cases top 1,000

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, identified by statewide testing, and two new deaths.

The COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed in Holmes and Humphreys counties.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,073, with 22 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

"Hospitalization and death from COVID-19 infection is more likely if you have a long-term health problem like high blood pressure or diabetes," MSDH noted in a news release. "If you have a chronic condition, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely, and strictly follow health precautions of social distancing, isolation and hygiene."

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 22 (21)

» Grenada: 3 (3)

» Lafayette: 15 (15) 1

» Leflore: 20 (19) 1

» Panola: 8 (7) 1

» Quitman: 4 (3)

» Sunflower: 12 (11) 1

» Tallahatchie: 2 (2)

» Yalobusha: 6 (6)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.