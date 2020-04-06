State COVID-19 deaths total 51, new testing statistics released

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and eight new deaths.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 1,738 with 51 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 38 long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, around Mississippi. MSDH reported that one such facility in Leflore County has been compromised, but none in Tallahatchie or any other adjacent counties. MSDH does not identify by name the facilities or the number of cases found in each.

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for counties in the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 29 (28)

» Grenada: 7 (7)

» Lafayette: 22 (22) 1

» Leflore: 23 (22) 4

» Panola: 17 (17) 1

» Quitman: 7 (6)

» Sunflower: 19 (19) 1

» Tallahatchie: 3 (3) ... (The first case was reported March 23, the second March 24 and the third April 5.)

» Yalobusha: 11 (9)

MSDH on Monday released total statewide COVID-19 testing figures as of April 5, as follow:

COVID-19 Testing

Statewide Testing Summary

COVID-19 testing providers around the state include commercial laboratories and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). Combined with testing done by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, the figures provide a complete picture of all Mississippi testing. MSDH said it would update these figures as data becomes available.

Combined testing totals (MSDH, UMMC and commercial testing providers) as of April 5, 2020:

Total individuals tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory: 6,309

Total individuals tested by other providers: 14,061

Total individuals tested for COVID-19 statewide: 20,370

Total positive individuals from all testing sources: 1,738 (8.5% positive rate)

MSDH Testing Summary

MSDH Public Health Laboratory (MPHL) testing totals as of 6 p.m., April 5, 2020. These totals are for tests performed at the MPHL only.

Total individuals tested by the MPHL: 6,309

Total positive individuals from MPHL tests: 617 (9.8% positive rate)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.