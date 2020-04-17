State department of health surveying Mississippians on COVID-19 knowledge

The Mississippi State Department of Health wants to know how much residents know about the COVID-19 virus and is conducting a survey to do it.

MSDH released the survey, designed with help from Jackson State University, early Thursday afternoon. The goal of the survey is to inform the department about the state's residents knowledge about the coronavirus, how it has impacted their lives and how the department can keep residents better informed about the pandemic.

The first portion of the survey asks for basic biographical information, such as age range, sex, race of those surveyed, as well as income level. From there, the survey asks questions about the individual's general knowledge about the virus, including symptoms, what can prevent its spread and who is most vulnerable. It also asks what sources of medical information the person trusts in relation to learning about the virus. Finally, it asks for ways the State Department of Health can keep residents better informed about the pandemic and steps it can take to help further prevent its spread.

The survey takes between 5-10 minutes to complete.

The survey can be found by clicking on the following link: https://jsu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0ImQo4jIqqgajUp.