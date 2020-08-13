State Flag Commission to select five final designs during meeting streamed on Facebook

JACKSON — At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet at the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, where commissioners will select five flags for final consideration.

Seating will be limited, but the meeting will be live-streamed on the MDAH Facebook page.

After the meeting, the five flags that the commissioners choose will be placed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History website, along with a non-binding public poll. A link to the site will be provided in a post-meeting news release.

A public comment period on the MDAH website will begin on Aug. 25. The non-binding poll and comments section will close at noon on Sept. 1.

The commission will meet again on Aug. 25 and Sept. 2. The commission will select the design to submit to the governor and the legislature at the Sept. 2. meeting.