State reports first COVID-19 case in Tallahatchie County

State reports first COVID-19 case in Tallahatchie CountyBy CLAY MCFERRIN,
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday morning reported the first positive test of a COVID-19 infection in Tallahatchie County.
In its daily update, MSDH noted there is one case of coronavirus in Tallahatchie. The agency does not disclose gender, age or other patient information.
A total of 42 new cases were reported statewide from 6:01 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday, bringing the total case count for the state of Mississippi to 249 infections with one death.
Among area counties, MSDH reported the following number of COVID-19 cases in each:
» Coahoma: 8
» Grenada: 2
» Lafayette: 5
» Leflore: 9
» Panola: 2
» Sunflower: 2
The MSDH indicated that no cases had been reported thus far in Quitman and Yalobusha counties as of 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
