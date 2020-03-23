State reports first COVID-19 case in Tallahatchie County

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 9:26am

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday morning reported the first positive test of a COVID-19 infection in Tallahatchie County.

In its daily update, MSDH noted there is one case of coronavirus in Tallahatchie.  The agency does not disclose gender, age or other patient information.

A total of 42 new cases were reported statewide from 6:01 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday, bringing the total case count for the state of Mississippi to 249 infections with one death.

Among area counties, MSDH reported the following number of COVID-19 cases in each:

» Coahoma: 8

» Grenada: 2

» Lafayette: 5

» Leflore: 9

» Panola: 2

» Sunflower: 2

The MSDH indicated that no cases had been reported thus far in Quitman and Yalobusha counties as of 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

 

