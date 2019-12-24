State troopers deliver early Christmas to Charleston family

Shamantha James choked back tears as, one by one, a caravan of sport utility vehicles crested a hill on Marshall Road in front of her house.

The 36-year-old single mother of six was expecting company, but not like this.

“Oh, my God!” James exclaimed in disbelief. “Is all of this for us? All of these trucks?”

The seven blue-and-gray Ford Police Interceptor SUVs made an impressive sight to behold — not quite as impressive as Santa and his reindeer, but the similarities were striking.

This special detail from the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop E, headquartered in Batesville, was delivering an early Christmas to James and her family.

Through MHP’s Holiday Initiative, the Charleston resident had been selected as the beneficiary of a treasure trove of gifts — all purchased with individual donations from highway patrolmen and others within the 10 counties that comprise Troop E.

As troopers exited their vehicles outside James’ rental house, they carried gift bags filled with clothes, toys and other items, children’s bicycles — three in all — and a portable basketball backboard and goal for delivery to James’ family.

Sgt. Marvin N. Baird, public affairs officer for Troop E, said this is the fifth year of the gift-giving program.

“It started because somebody saw a need to try to be of assistance during this time of year,” noted Baird, who said 2019 marks his first time overseeing the program.

He said Troop E tries to provide Christmas gifts to two families in their 10-county patrol area each year.

Because of the size of her family, James and her children got all of this year’s love from patrol friends, family and personnel from multiple state agencies that contributed to the effort, Baird added.

“Mississippi state troopers oftentimes are seen as bearers of bad news,” said Baird. “It not only does our hearts good to be able to protect and serve our communities, but to give back to them whenever possible.”

After all, he noted, “This is part of serving.”

James, who holds down two jobs — she works as a permanent substitute teacher at Charleston Middle School and as a cashier at Mr. Jiffy convenience store — said it can be difficult to provide Christmas for her kids.

Friday’s delivery, which she first learned about three weeks ago — MHP asked clothing sizes and other information that would aid in gift-buying — is a wonderful Christmas gift, James noted.

“This is a blessing, because I’m always trying to figure out what to do and how to make Christmas for my kids,” she said. “It’s every year that I’m trying to find a way. So I thank them for blessing me and my kids.”

Before the troopers left her home, James made a point to hug and thank each one of them for their role in helping to make Christmas brighter for her children.

James has two sets of twins — her oldest, who are twin girls, and her youngest, who are twin boys.

She is the mother of Kelsey James and Kennedy James, 16-year-old girls who are in the 10th grade at Charleston High School; Kelby James, a 13-year-old son who is in the seventh grade at Charleston Middle School; and Kassidy James, an 8-year-old daughter in the third grade, and twin boys Keegan and Keenan James, 6-year-old first-graders, all attending Charleston Elementary School.

All of James’ children except Kennedy were in school last week when the MHP detail visited their home.

James’ mom is Charleston Elementary School teacher Linda K. Buckley, and her stepfather is MHP Trooper Tim Buckley.

IN THE PHOTO: Charleston resident Shamantha James (center) and her daughter Kennedy are flanked by Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers delivering holiday cheer in the form of a basketball goal, three bicycles and 12 large bags brimming with gift items including clothing, electronics and more. Comprising the delivery detail are (from left) troopers Cpl. Dwayne Booker, Trooper 1st Class Justin Ales, Staff Sgt. Leo Hampton, Trooper Jason Young, Trooper 1st Class Timothy Tellis, Sgt. Marvin Baird and Senior Staff Sgt. Larry Edwards. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)