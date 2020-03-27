State update reveals 94 new COVID-19 cases

On Friday morning (March 27), MSDH reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi identified by testing from the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers.

Two new deaths have also been confirmed — one each in Tippah and Harrison counties.

New counties reporting cases are Jefferson, Kemper, Neshoba and Sharkey. The state total of cases now stands at 579, with eight deaths.

MSDH is now charting hospitalizations by age, which shows how serious the risk of severe illness is for those over 60.

The total number of individuals tested for COVID-19 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory is 3,139 as of March 26 at 6 p.m. (the daily reporting deadline). This figure does not include testing done by outside providers.

The latest reported updated case totals for this area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis:

» Coahoma: 18 (17)

» Grenada: 2 (2)

» Lafayette: 11 (10)

» Leflore: 13 (13)

» Panola: 4 (4)

» Quitman: 3 (2)

» Sunflower: 5 (4)

» Tallahatchie: 2 (2)

» Yalobusha: 3 (3)

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.