Statement regarding Tallahatchie General Hospital and Extended Care Facility's response to COVID-19

Tallahatchie General Hospital’s administrators and physicians are actively monitoring events related to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus), and are receiving regular updates from public health authorities.

The latest data indicate that older adults and people with chronic health conditions (such as diabetes or high blood pressure) seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19.

Pursuant to guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TGH is taking the following preventative measures for the safety of our patients, residents and staff:

Visiting the Extended Care Facility

• Visitors are currently not allowed at the nursing home

Guidelines for Visiting the Hospital

• Visitors are strongly discouraged, but still allowed

• No visitors are allowed who have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, or who have had any of these symptoms in the past 14 days

• All visitors will be stopped and have their temperature taken before being allowed to enter patient rooms

• No visitors under 18 are allowed

• Visitors must only visit their family member, and only in the family member’s room

• Non-emergency visits to the emergency room are strongly discouraged

Guidelines for Patients at the Charleston Clinic, Holcomb Clinic and Tutwiler Clinic

• Unnecessary clinic visits should be avoided

• If you need a routine refill of your medication, please call your clinic. We may be able to order a refill without requiring a visit to the clinic

• If you are under 60 and in otherwise good health, but are experiencing fever, shortness of breath or other mild respiratory symptoms, please call your clinic before visiting

Guidelines for Preventing the Spread of COVID-19

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

• Stay home if you are sick

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use the inside of your elbow, then immediately wash your hands

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, including countertops, doorknobs, telephones, light switches, faucets and toilets