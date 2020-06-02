State's COVID-19 case total tops 16,000 mark

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday, June 2, reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 28 new deaths.

Two additional cases were reported in Tallahatchie County, increasing the total of confirmed local infections to 29, with 1 death.

Statewide, according to the Health Department, there are 455 people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

MSDH noted that 10 of today's reported deaths occurred from May 6 to May 27, and those cases were identified through death certificate reports.

The daily count is updated with test results and other information reported to MSDH by 6 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department said tests may have been made during the past several days, and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more. COVID-19 deaths are reported to the state agency by hospitals, medical examiners and coroners, MSDH noted.

The new statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 11 to 16,020, with 767 deaths.

The Health Department said 39 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care (LTC) facilities, such as nursing homes, and that there now are 127 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in those facilities. An outbreak means there is at least one case among residents or staff. Tallahatchie County has no reported outbreaks in LTC facilities. Mandatory testing for residents and staff is underway at all such operations statewide.

MSDH presumes that 11,203 persons infected with the virus in Mississippi have recovered, as of a June 1 report. (MSDH updates this number weekly.) This figure includes people never hospitalized who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in 14 days or more. It also includes cases in which there was a known hospitalization, or hospitalization was unknown, and it has been 21 days or more since the case tested positive.

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for area counties are as follow, with the previous day’s totals in parenthesis and the number of COVID-19 related deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 127 (125) 4

» Grenada: 99 (95) 3

» Lafayette: 141 (137) 4

» Leflore: 273 (265) 34

» Panola: 84 (71) 3

» Quitman: 30 (34)

» Sunflower: 85 (85) 3

» Tallahatchie: 29 (27) 1

» Yalobusha: 96 (94) 6

Tallahatchie County’s positive cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1), April 24 (2), May 2 (1), May 12 (1), May 13 (1), May 14 (1), May 15 (3), May 17 (1), May 18 (2), May 21 (2), May 24 (1), May 27 (1), May 28 (1), May 30 (1) and June 2 (2). The death was reported April 17.

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

Cloth face coverings should:

• fit snugly against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for breathing with no restriction

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC offers tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. The hotline, 877-978-6453, is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.