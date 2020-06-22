State's COVID-19 cases top 22,200 mark, with over 17,200 of those recovered

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday afternoon reported 1,646 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 40 new deaths for the five-day period from June 17-21.

It is the first comprehensive update of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi since the morning of June 17. MSDH experienced subsequent "data processing problems" that prevented further full updates until today.

MSDH said two of the deaths reported Monday occurred between May 25 and June 7 and were confirmed through death certificate investigation.

The Health Department reported that 485 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide.

The latest statistics bring the state total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 11 to 22,287, with 978 deaths. Prior to Monday, the last full report June 17 had reflected a total of 20,641 cases and 938 deaths.

In Tallahatchie County, the reported number of persons testing positive for the virus rose from 49 on June 17 to 64 today — an increase of 15 over the five-day period. One death was reported on April 17.

MSDH presumes that 17,242 (77%) of the total infected with the virus in Mississippi have recovered, as of a June 22 report. MSDH updates this number weekly. This figure includes people never hospitalized who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in 14 days or more. It also includes cases in which there was a known hospitalization, or hospitalization was unknown, and it has been 21 days or more since the case tested positive.

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for area counties are as follow, with the June 17 reported figures in parenthesis and the number of COVID-19 related deaths to date in bold:

» Coahoma: 161 (156) 6

» Grenada: 195 (170) 5

» Lafayette: 254 (209) 4

» Leflore: 420 (385) 47

» Panola: 179 (146) 5

» Quitman: 49 (52) 0

» Sunflower: 155 (128) 4

» Tallahatchie: 64 (49) 1

» Yalobusha: 132 (139) 7

MSDH notes that county case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence, as apparently occurred with the Quitman and Yalobusha county figures today.

Tallahatchie County’s positive cases were reported to the public March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1), April 24 (2), May 2 (1), May 12 (1), May 13 (1), May 14 (1), May 15 (3), May 17 (1), May 18 (2), May 21 (2), May 24 (1), May 27 (1), May 28 (1), May 30 (1), June 2 (2), June 3 (1), June 5 (1), June 7 (1), June 8 (3), June 12 (a two-day total of 4), June 13 (1), June 14 (2), June 15 (1), June 16 (2), June 17 (4) and June 17-21 (15). The death was reported April 17.

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. The hotline, 877-978-6453, is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.