State's COVID-19 cases top 40,000, county's now at 260

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday announced 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 24 additional deaths.

MSDH noted that 7 of those 24 deaths occurred from May 11 to July 7 and were verified by death certificate reports.

The agency said 13 of the new cases, and 8 of the new deaths, were among residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living properties. A record 140 such facilities now have active outbreaks, meaning at least one positive case among staff or residents.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 was listed at 853. Another 223 people were hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 and are awaiting test results for positive verification.

Thirteen additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tallahatchie County, bringing the total to 260, with 4 deaths.

The latest daily report is based on statistics compiled by the Health Department during a 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

Since March 11, there have been 40,829 positive cases of the virus and 1,332 related deaths statewide.

MSDH presumes that 25,932 Mississippians have recovered from the illness, a figure that is updated weekly.

Friday’s reported COVID-19 case totals for Tallahatchie and area counties were as follows, with the previous day’s figures in parenthesis and the number of deaths listed in bold:

» Coahoma: 276 (257) 6

» Grenada: 678 (664) 14

» Lafayette: 560 (548) 4

» Leflore: 612 (601) 56

» Panola: 551 (531) 6

» Quitman: 116 (114) 1

» Sunflower: 614 (600) 11

» Tallahatchie: 260 (247) 4

» Yalobusha: 231 (220) 9

Tallahatchie County’s positive caseshave been reported to the public by MSDH on March 23 (1), March 24 (1), April 5 (1), April 13 (1), April 15 (2), April 16 (1), April 17 (1), April 22 (1), April 24 (2), May 2 (1), May 12 (1), May 13 (1), May 14 (1), May 15 (3), May 17 (1), May 18 (2), May 21 (2), May 24 (1), May 27 (1), May 28 (1), May 30 (1), June 2 (2), June 3 (1), June 5 (1), June 7 (1), June 8 (3), June 12 (two-day total of 4), June 13 (1), June 14 (2), June 15 (1), June 16 (2), June 17 (4), June 18-22 (15), June 23 (4), June 24 (4), June 25 (13), June 26 (3), June 27 (3), June 28 (2), June 30 (1), July 1 (10), July 2 (11), July 3 (7), July 4 (14), July 6 (1), July 7 (8), July 8 (11), July 9 (10), July 10 (12), July 11 (17), July 13 (2) and July 14 (9), July 15 (33), July 16 (8) and July 17 (13). The deaths were reported by MSDH on April 17, June 28, June 29 and July 3.

MSDH continues to advise all Mississippi residents to cover their face (mouth and nose) with a non-medical grade mask or cloth when leaving the home to perform essential functions such as grocery shopping, filling prescriptions and in other public places where proper social distancing of 6 feet between persons is difficult to maintain.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

A face mask need not be of the retail variety. A T-shirt, small towel or scarf folded and fastened with two rubber bands will work, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should:

• fit snugly against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for breathing with no restriction

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC offers additional tips on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask covering at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth....

For the latest guidance and case updates for Mississippi, download the free MS Ready mobile app.

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at www.healthyms.com/covid-19.

MSDH maintains the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline, which offers answers to questions about COVID-19. The hotline, 877-978-6453, is open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week.

For more Tallahatchie County statistics from the Mississippi State Department of Health, click here.