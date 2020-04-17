Stay alert for possible severe storms again this Sunday

The National Weather Service in Memphis predicts a "marginal" risk of severe weather for North Mississippi, including Tallahatchie County, on Sunday, April 19.

Damaging winds and large hail are cited as the primary threats.

The chance of tornadic activity is said to be low, but residents are warned to stay weather alert.

This would mark the second consecutive Sunday that severe weather is forecast for the Magnolia State.

A storm system last Sunday packed 70 mph winds and spawned several long-track tornadoes in Mississippi. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported that 14 people died and a total of 1,206 homes and more than 75 businesses were impacted as a result of the storm system, according to damage reports submitted to MEMA from 33 counties.

In Tallahatchie County, the wind uprooted or felled trees, knocked down utility poles and power lines, and blew electrical transformers, causing widespread power outages in the county. Several trees fell on homes and outbuildings, residents suffered roof damage and many trees fell across roads and had to be removed.

County EMA Director Thad Roberts commented that so many trees were on the ground, "We could start a sawmill ... [and] have a pretty good pile of lumber."