Stolen truck found in Enid community

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly is warning residents in the Enid area to be on the lookout for a local man who escaped from the Yalobusha County Jail in Water Valley.

Ewel William Scott, 39, of Enid, who was serving time for felony taking of a motor vehicle, has been on the lam since escaping Wednesday night or Thursday morning, said Fly.

A 1995 Chevrolet pickup reported stolen in Yalobusha County following the jail break was located at 5:02 p.m. Friday in a barn off Highway 724, about a half-mile or so from the railroad tracks in Enid, Fly explained.

"We found the vehicle that Yalobusha County believes [Scott] stole," the sheriff said, noting that the white tailgate of the otherwise red vehicle was spotted in the barn by a passerby.

Fly said Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office officials searched the area Friday night but do not know how much of a head start Scott may have on them.

"We don't know when [Scott] left the vehicle there," the sheriff noted.

Fly said Yalobusha County took possession of the stolen vehicle late Friday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been assisting Yalobusha County law enforcement with the case, he added.

Fly noted that Scott is not thought to be dangerous, but he qualified the statement.

"He has a history of grand larceny and breaking and entering," the sheriff noted. "He hasn't had any violent charges, but you just never know. He escaped from jail and he doesn't want to go back."

Fly said Scott lives on Dees Road, about 10 miles from where the truck was found abandoned.

The sheriff stressed that anyone found helping the escapee will be charged with accessory.

Anyone who has any I nformation about Scott's whereabouts or who sees anything suspicious, is asked to call the Tallahatchie County Jail in Charleston at 647-5511 or dial 911.